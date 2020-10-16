Snapchat Now Allows iOS Users to Put Music in their Snaps





Recently, in a move to compete with popular social media platforms like TikTok etc. Snapchat announced that iPhone users around the globe will now be able to add popular music tracks to their snaps.

Currently, the feature is only available in New Zealand and Australia. However, the social media firm is planning on bringing music to more regions around the world in Aug 2021. But Snapchat didn’t mention any information regarding when this update might arrive on Android devices.

Further, Snapchat also informed that the company is testing yet another exciting feature that would allow users to add their own sounds, and this update will be launched globally in the upcoming months.

Another interesting thing about this update is that when a user receives a snap with music, they can simply swipe up to see the album art, song title, and name of the artist. In addition to that, they can also click on the “Play This Song” link to listen to the full song on other streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud.

Snap calls its music catalogue as “robust and curated.” The licensing deals cover music tracks from big companies such as Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, BMG Music Publishing, and others.

The new update is anticipated to give the company a push it requires to increase growth. In July Snap reported a bump in user base growth at the beginning of COVID-19 led lockdowns petered out sooner than expected.

