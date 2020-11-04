



Now Snapchat creators will be able to publicize the subscriber counts. For the very first time, Snapchat is allowing its users to show off their followers or audiences publically. The new addition was first reported by tubefilter.

The Snap Stars, having company’s verified accounts, have already made their subscriber counts public including Kylie Jenner (36.4 million), Kim Kardashian (26.9 million), Khloé Kardashian (16.5 million), Kendall Jenner (15.8 million), Charli D’Amelio (13.8 million), DJ Khaled (13.4 million), Addison Rae (13.6 million), Selena Gomez (12.8 million), Ariana Grande (12.2 million), Loren Grey (10 million), Gigi Hadid (7 million), Liza Koshy (6.8 million), Michelle Obama (1.6 million) and Will Smith (386,000).

Snapchat Now Lets Creators Publicize the Subscribers’ Number

Kylie still might be the most followed person on Snapchat, by far? pic.twitter.com/SUaU52nO8G — Mike Metzler (@MTZLER) November 3, 2020

A Snapchat spokesperson said, “We’ve listened to feedback from our creator community and many of them expressed interest in having the option to show that their community on Snapchat is growing, So, starting today, we are giving creators the option to make subscriber counts visible on their public profiles…We understand not every creator wants to have public metrics visible to their fans. Therefore, creators can choose to toggle this metric on and off as needed in their settings.”

Any creator or business with a public profile can now show subscriber counts. Presently, public profiles are available to a subset of creators with established audiences. The new addition will soon be available globally over the coming months.

Well, the ability for creators to show their subscribers’ count is optional. According to the company that not every creator wants to have public metrics visible to their fans, that’s why creators are able to choose to toggle this metric on and off according to their needs.

Recommended Reading: Snapchat’s Anime Lens was a Huge Success