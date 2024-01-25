Snapchat+ Plans To Debut Generative AI Pets

2023 has evolved as a testament to the tremendous advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). In a year rampant with groundbreaking technological leaps and profound ethical discussions, we have noticed AI’s remarkable influence in unexpected areas including some unforgettable marks on entertainment. Everything has to be AI these days. Now you can add AI pets to the list. What? Yes, you heard right. Snapchat+ is planning to roll out generative AI pets to entertain its users. It seems to be a weird feature. Isn’t it?

Snapchat+ Will Let You Create Real & Imaginary AI Pets

Snapchat was the first social media app to implement generative AI. It added its “My AI” chatbot to make it your “AI friend.” Snapchat is reportedly adding another weird AI feature — a generative AI pet after almost a whole year. Snapchat has not yet confirmed the news, but apparently, the option is rolling out to Snapchat+ subscribers. A Twitter/X user recently posted screenshots that clearly show the new AI feature. The Pet Bitmoji uses AI. However, it is still unclear how it creates a Bitmoji based on a real or imaginary pet.

Users claim that the pet you create will show up next to you on the Snapchat map. It will allow your friends to see not only your Bitmoji but also one of the pets you created every time they look at your geolocation. However, there was no need for such a weird AI feature. It doesn’t make any sense.

Many Snapchat users expressed a wish to remove My AI entirely from their chats since it doesn’t help much and is a tad creepy. Unfortunately, there is no way of getting rid of it. All you can do is purchase a Snapchat+ membership for $3.99 per month or $29.99 per year and enjoy a “My-AI” free experience. However, there have been no words yet on what you’ll have to do to rehome an AI pet. So, let’s wait and watch.