Snapchat Plus is now reportedly in a ‘Testing’ Phase

Snapchat, the popular social media platform, is working on paid subscriptions for users as it struggles to make money following Apple’s tough iOS privacy changes. The paid subscription service, known as Snapchat Plus, is currently in “early internal testing,” according to report.

“We’re doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters,” a company spokesperson said late Thursday, according to the report.

Other Snapchat Plus features being tested include the ability to pin one of your friends as your “#1 BFF” (which sounds like a recipe for drama — MySpace made it the top eight for a reason), change the Snapchat icon, and see who rewatches your stories.

Here's how the #Snapchat+ badge will appear in the profile 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/S5zrjZmVWH — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 16, 2022

According to screenshots shared by Paluzzi, the subscription will cost €4.59 per month (approximately $4.84), with a discount for those who subscribe to a semi-annual or annual plan. Prices and offers may change until the official launch of Snapchat Plus, as the company has yet to confirm these details.

The shift to a subscription-based business model could be the result of App Tracking Transparency, an iOS 14 feature that requires apps to ask users before tracking their data. Companies such as Snap and Meta have already stated publicly that Apple’s new policy guidelines are affecting their revenue, which is primarily based on advertisements.