Snapchat releases My AI Chatbot free for all Global users, the company announced today at its Snap Partner Summit. Initially launched in February, the feature originally allowed Snapchat’s paid subscribers to chat with an AI chatbot powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology directly in its app. Now it will be available for free. To date, users have sent nearly 2 million messages per day using the chatbot.
The company has also updated the feature with new functionality. You can now add My AI to group chats, and get recommendations for places on Snap Map and Lenses. You can also share Snaps with My AI and receive chat replies.
Snapchat Releases My AI Chatbot Free For All Global Users
Later, My AI will be able to respond with unique “generative” Snaps back. The company suggested the feature could be used to do things like suggest birthday gift ideas for a BFF, plan a hiking trip, suggest dinner recipes or write a poem for a friend, among other things.
In the meantime, the company is making the chatbot more appealing to younger users by allowing it into group chats with friends. Here, the bot will enter the chat with a sparkle next to its name to make it clear it’s a bot and not another group member.
The AI will also be able to suggest place recommendations or relevant Lenses. For instance, it could suggest weekend activities or a good Lens to use to wish a friend happy birthday, Snap says.
And it can now reply to your Snaps with a chat reply and later, it will be able to generate a visual response. The feature will be limited to Snapchat+ subscribers.
The company is planning to bring new personalization features in the near future. It will include the ability to name your AI and create a custom Bitmoji for it to give your My AI more of an identity.
See Also: Microsoft & Snap Announces Integration Of Snapchat Lenses For Teams