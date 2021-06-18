After hearing controversies since 2013, finally, Snapchat has decided to wave goodbye to its speed filter on both Android and iOS. Many users accused this filter of encouraging and promoting rash driving and highlighted that many people especially youth had to witness accidents due to it.

Basically, the speed filter captures how fast Snapchat users are moving and allows them to share the result with their friends. Since teenagers usually get easily attracted to such features, many non-profit organizations along with families of young people who were part of some deadly car crash sued Snapchat and forced the company to remove this filter for social wellbeing.

Snapchat removes the Controversial Speed Filter over Rash Driving concerns

Till now, Snapchat was defending its controversial speed filter in court but now it has lost the battle and has decided to remove it while one of the most evident reasons behind it is that the feature is no more popular to spend money for defending it.

The company was also accused of misleading youth as some teenagers believed that the company would reward them with digital prizes for recording a speed above 100 miles per hour.

Initially, the company removed this feature from the filter and converted it into a sticker with a warning:

“Don’t Snap and drive”

Moreover, the social media app imposed a speed of 35 mph that a user can share. Now since the users have stopped using this filter, the company has decided to get rid of it so in the next few weeks, you will not be able to see this feature.

Also Read: Snapchat Adds Language Learning Lenses



