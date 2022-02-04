Are you expecting to see Snapchat Selfie Drones in retail stores? If yes, the time is near.

Do you remember that in 2017, we came across some details surfacing on social media that Snapchat is going to acquire Zero Zero Robotics which is a company that gives a range of camera-equipped drone devices? Its specialty includes the foldable selfie-taking drone that is specially designed for social media users.

Snapchat Selfie Drones will Expand new Content Options

The hovering drone of Zero Zero folds into the size of VHS tape and gives different recording options that align perfectly with the snap’s camera and experience focus.

While Snapchat has not confirmed its interest in Zero Zero Robotics however the partnership between the two seems to be a good idea. Moreover, some back-end code is also discovered in the Snapchat app that reveals a new functionality called ‘Cheerio’. It seems that Snap drone integration is on its way.

XDA developer, which found the code revealed that:

A cursory look at these placeholder strings would indicate that cheerios is likely to be a drone. As The Information reported last year, Snapchat’s parent company Snap Inc. had revived its plans to work on a selfie drone. No information has been made available since then regarding if and when Snap has plans to start selling the drone, however, we can now confirm that development work is still in progress for this device.”

If Snap chat is going to get integrated with the Drone camera it would be quite interesting since it already owns its own Spectacles camera-enabled glasses. By introducing a new drone functionality to snap, users can expand their expansion options and provide several visual expressions tools for Snap users.

Also Read: Snapchat introduces new feature to curb drug dealing