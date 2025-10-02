Snapchat Wants You to Pay to Keep Your Photos and Memories Safe

Snapchat is rolling out a major change to how it handles user data, announcing that it will begin charging subscribers who exceed a 5GB limit on saved posts and photos in its popular “Memories” feature. The move marks the first time the social media platform is putting a price tag on what was once free cloud storage, a shift that could affect millions of its most active users.

A New Price for Nostalgia

The company revealed in a blog post that “Memories storage plans” will now be available for those who require more than 5GB of space. For most users, Snapchat emphasized, nothing will change: the vast majority of people fall below the threshold. However, those who rely heavily on Memories, introduced in 2016 as a way to save disappearing Snaps and Stories will have to choose between upgrading their plan or manually offloading old content.

According to Snapchat, users have saved more than one trillion posts and photos since the feature’s launch nine years ago. “It’s never easy to transition from receiving a service for free to paying for it,” the company admitted, adding that the new revenue stream will help it invest in improving the feature for the long term.

Snapchat Storage Fees Plans and Pricing

Snapchat outlined three tiers of additional storage:

100GB plan for $1.99 per month

250GB plan included with the $3.99 Snapchat+ subscription

5TB plan available with the premium Snapchat Platinum package

While the company has not disclosed pricing for the 5TB tier, it confirmed that the initial 100GB package would be one of the lowest-cost add-ons in the industry.

Users who exceed the free 5GB cap but choose not to pay will still get a grace period: Snapchat will hold their excess content in temporary storage for up to 12 months, allowing them to download it directly to their devices.

Snapchat Storage Fees: Why the Shift Matters

The decision highlights a growing trend among tech platforms to monetize cloud storage. Rival services such as Apple iCloud, Google Photos, and Dropbox already charge users for larger data needs, but Snapchat’s move could be more disruptive given its user base skews young and is heavily engaged in photo and video sharing.

For Snapchat, the change could also be a way to strengthen its subscription offerings like Snapchat+, which recently crossed 10 million paying users. By tying storage to premium services, the platform is betting that loyal users will pay to preserve years of digital memories. Industry analysts say the move could backfire if users see it as paywalling personal history.

As more platforms seek to reduce free storage in favor of paid tiers, Snapchat’s decision could set the tone for how social media companies balance user expectations with profitability. The company insists the new model will make the Memories feature more sustainable and reliable in the future.

