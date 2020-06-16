The photosharing app, Snapchat, is making it easier for users to find the best lenses in the app. A few days back, the company announced the launch of a new capability called Voice Scan. With this feature, users can use voice commands to search for lenses that are used too much by users throughout the to bring change in their appearance.

Following this, a feature named Scan is launched that allows you to get relevant lenses with pressing and holding viewfinder for some time. So in order to use voice scan feature users need to press and hold asking for whatever they want. While giving an example of this new feature, Snapchat showcased that upon giving a command “Make my hair pink”, a filter automatically turned the hair pink.

Snapchat Users Can Now Use Voice Commands to Search for Lenses

For providing the user with this marvellous feature which has further simplified the app, Snapchat has not built its own voice assistant. This feature is launched through a partnership with a company named SoundHound, which is providing voice AI technology.

You will love to explore these new lenses through artificial intelligence feature through voice command. Other than that the company has also launched some new lenses so that people can get the most out of this feature. Furthermore, just beside the camera button, there is an explore portal that was launched by the photo-sharing app back in 2018. This portal helps users with finding lenses created by Snapchat’s lens creator community.

