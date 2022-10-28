Snapchat users now have access to new video tools

Through a new feature called Director Mode, Snapchat is providing users with more sophisticated video tools. It is now accessible globally for iOS and Android. The latest Snapchat update, which is already available, is all about giving content creator additional tools for filming videos to share with their followers.

In April, the app introduces a slew of new options for making and editing videos, including a few that are popular on other platforms. Green screen, for example, is a TikTok filter that allows users to record videos with a background. And the dual camera, which was previously exclusively available to iOS users, is a BeReal-like function that snaps a front and back-facing photo or video at the same time.

Other important new tools include Quick Edit, which allows you to swiftly trim videos and then edit them together. Dual Camera compatibility has also been expanded, bringing it to Android users after previously being exclusive to iPhones. Dual Camera allows users to record from both their device’s front and rear cameras – and yes, that does sound like BeReal.

There are additional improvements, of course, but the app is quick to show that creating a Spotlight is now simpler. Spotlight is Snapchat’s TikTok-like feature, and it was a key priority for the launching of Director Mode.