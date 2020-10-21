



Snapchat’s anime lens was used by a lot of people and we could easily see its popularity around our circle. Snapchat today revealed that they ready knew Snapchat’s anime filter would be a huge success as this anime filter was used more than 3 billion times in the first week when it was released.

In this filter, it morphs the subject into an anime character. It is just the latest in the line of fun AR (anti-reflecting) lenses. It has gone viral all over the network because of its excessive usage.

During the third quarter of the company, its daily user’s increases from 238 million to 249 million, this is a huge turn over. Even in the pandemic period, its revenue increases by 52 per cent. Running cash flow increased by $21 million to $55 million in Q3 as compared to the prior year.

Snapchat’s Anime Lens was a Huge Success

CEO Evan Spiegel said in a statement on Tuesday “Our focus on delivering value for our community and advertising partners is yielding positive results during this challenging time. We’re excited about the growth of our business in Q3 as we continue to make long-term investments in our future,”

The total number of Snaps created every day is growing 25 per cent per year, and the whole time spent by the Snap chatters watching shows is increased by over 50 per cent every year in its third quarter.

“Our ‘Anime Style’ Lens powered by real time machine learning was engaged with 3 billion times in its first week,” the company informed at a forum.

Though Snapchat tends to get less consideration than other social networks, it’s now among the more significant apps out there.

According to the Snapchat, the implementation of augmented reality is happening more rapidly than we had previously expected. There are signs that Snap’s growth is more robust than drive-by filter users.

As of the end of Q3, over 1.5 million Lenses have been created through Lens Studio.

“The adoption of augmented reality (AR) is happening faster than we had previously anticipated, and we are working together as a team to execute on the many opportunities in front of us,” CEO Evan Spiegel said.

