Snapchat is one of the most popular social media networks, especially for the young generation. As it has a lot of exciting and secure features like one of the primary features of Snapchat is that photos and messages are only available for a short time before they get vanished. Recently, in a milestone achievement, the platform has now more than 500 million monthly active users as it continues its growth in many parts of the world.

Snapchat’s Monthly Active Userbase Has Crossed 500 Million Mark

Snapchat has expanded its services to a whole new level with Augmented Reality Features, scanning outfits, etc, in addition to the disappearing messages. Prior to the last month, Snapchat never announced a figure for monthly active users but last month it shared that the platform had 280 million daily active users.

Just after a month, in hilarious news, Chief Executive of Snapchat Evan Spiegel said,

We now reach over 500 million monthly active users, and nearly one of every two smartphone users in the United States is on Snapchat. In the US, France, UK, Australia, and the Netherlands, Snapchat is becoming an indispensable part of people’s lives, reaching 90 percent of 13- to 24-year-olds, and 75 percent of 13- to 34-year-olds.

In addition to that, Spiegel told that Snapchat has seen witnessing growth over the past year with many consumers sitting at homes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this, the daily active users have nearly doubled in the past 5 years.

Furthermore. Evan also told that the Snapchat community outside of North America and Europe is on the verge of rising especially in India with its userbase.

