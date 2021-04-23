There is a saying that being patient and committed to goals can ultimately bring success for you. The same thing happened with Snapchat which has finally reaped the benefits of developing a fully functional Android app. Recently, the company announced that the majority of its userbase is comprised of Android users instead of iOS. That overall user base of the application continues to grow as well. During the Q1 of 2021, Snapchat reached a staggering 280 million daily active users, an increase of 22 percent as compared to the previous year.

Snapchat’s Userbase on Android has Exceeded that of iOS

On the development, CEO of Snapchat Evan Spiegel said,

A critical milestone that reflects the long-term value of the investment we made to rebuild our Android application.

One thing that must be noted is that Snapchat was originally launched only for iOS devices and released its first Android app back in 2012. The team later took more than a year redeveloping the app to bring it up in line with its iOS version. So, it finally launched the final version of that app in 2019, thus making the app more functional and accessible to users around the globe.

The company says that due to its exponential growth the company is investing in content abroad. Spiegel mentioned a Snap Original show the company rolled out in India in March, along with its efforts to improve language support and feature localization.

Interestingly, new social applications, such as Clubhouse, in particular, continue to launch on iOS at first, thus eliminating the potential Android market locally and abroad. If there’s anything to take away from Snap’s earnings this quarter, it’s not to just rely on iOS users.

