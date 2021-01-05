Recently, Qualcomm has revealed a new chipset-the Snapdragon 480- that it made for cheaper smartphones. The chipset is equipped with 5G, which makes it more interesting. The new chipset comes with the Snapdragon X51 5G modem, that is supporting mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G band. The chipset is also offering multi-gigabit 5G connections for fast uploads and downloads.

Snapdragon 480 Becomes More Interesting with 5G

Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, “Qualcomm Technologies continues to accelerate 5G commercialization globally to make 5G smartphones more accessible, especially as people worldwide continue to connect remotely. The Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform will exceed OEM’s and consumer’s expectations in delivering high- and mid-tier features at an affordable price.”

According to the Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform is offering the most advanced 4-series capabilities to date. Thanks to the Snapdragon 480 chipset. With its improved technology, it will now provide the smooth streaming and gaming experiences to users. This new chipset is based on 8nm process, featuring the Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU clocked at up to 2 GHz, Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, and Qualcomm Hexagon 686 processor in order to provide smooth performance.

Snapdragon 480 is featuring the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System in order to support mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G; Standalone (SA) and Non-standalone (NSA) modes; Time Division Duplexing (TDD), Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD), and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) for top mobile performance and connectivity.(Source: Qualcomm)

It is to be expected that the new chipset must offer up to 100% performance improvement in CPU and GPU, as well as up to 70 percent AI performance improvement.

Recommended Reading: Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 888