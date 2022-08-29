Until now, Qualcomm has launched three chipsets based on the 4nm manufacturing process under the new naming scheme – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Now, the company is working on another chipset dubbed Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. The upcoming Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Specs Sheet Leaked revealing all the key specs of the chipset.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Specs Sheet Leaked

Thanks to reliable leakster Evan Blass, we now know the upcoming chipset is Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 which is a 4nm chip having part number SM6450. It supports 5G networks and Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ technology.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC consists of a Kryo CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, but the number of cores is not confirmed yet. The chip can support displays with up to FullHD+ resolution and 120Hz screen refresh rate. You can also take pictures with a 108MP camera using this chipset.

The smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will also be able to record 4K HDR videos at 30 FPS and slow-mo videos at 240 FPS. The image shared by Blass says 240 FPS slow-mo video recording can be done in 720p. You can check the specs sheet below.

So There’s no word from Qualcomm about the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 yet. But the company is having an event at Hawaii between November 15-17 to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chip. We may get this chipset at this year’s Snapdragon Summit. But the company may launch it before the event. We will get more information about it in the coming days. So stay tuned.

