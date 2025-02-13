Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Unveiled! Will it be Able to Compete Against the MediaTek Helio G100?

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 has been unveiled as a massive upgrade over its predecessor, bringing improvements across the board. Built on TSMC’s advanced 4nm process, this chipset stands as a significant departure from earlier generations, with a redesigned architecture, enhanced efficiency, and notable advancements in gaming, AI, camera, and connectivity. But how does it stack up against its competitors in the budget segment, particularly when compared to the MediaTek Helio G100 or other budget chipsets?

Performance Boosts and Architectural Upgrades

One of the most prominent upgrades in the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 is its use of ARMv9 CPU cores, including the Cortex-A720 as the prime core, along with a combination of additional A720 and A520 cores. This shift from ARMv8 (previously used in older Snapdragon chips) brings efficiency and performance gains. However, the Geekbench 5.2 single-thread results show an 11% improvement over its predecessor in CPU performance—modest but still a noticeable step forward for budget devices.

While the CPU improvement may seem incremental, the new Adreno GPU provides a more substantial 29% boost in gaming performance. Budget-conscious users looking for an affordable gaming experience will appreciate the power the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 delivers, especially considering the GPU optimizations that allow for smoother gameplay and better graphics.

Efficiency and AI Enhancements

One of the standout features of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 is its focus on efficiency. With a 12% improvement in power efficiency compared to its predecessor, the chip handles more demanding tasks without draining the battery. This is especially important for budget smartphones, which tend to have smaller batteries compared to premium devices.

Additionally, the Gen 4 introduces support for INT4, a new AI-based feature that will allow optimized models with more parameters to be processed even with limited RAM. This feature will enable AI applications like text summarization to run more efficiently on budget devices, paving the way for more intelligent and responsive smartphones.

Camera and Connectivity: Versatile for the Price

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 brings impressive features to the camera department, especially for its price point. With support for triple 12-bit ISPs and cameras up to 200MP, it’s clear that Qualcomm has prioritized advanced imaging technology in this chipset. It also supports 4K HDR video recording, though at a frame rate of 30fps. Given the pricing of devices targeted by this chipset, these camera capabilities are a remarkable inclusion for budget-conscious buyers.

For connectivity, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 supports 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave) with downlink speeds up to 2.9Gbps, ensuring that users can enjoy fast mobile data speeds even in areas with 5G coverage. The inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and an advanced GPS system are also features that set the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 apart from other budget chipsets in the market.

Comparing Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 with MediaTek Helio G100

When comparing the Snapdragon 6 Gen4 to the MediaTek Helio G100, there are clear advantages to the Qualcomm chipset. The Helio G100 is built on a 12nm process and utilizes ARMv8 cores (Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55), which are less power-efficient and slightly behind in performance compared to the ARMv9 cores in the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4. Additionally, the GPU on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 provides a more significant performance boost than the Mali-G57 GPU in the Helio G100, making the Snapdragon chip a better choice for users who prioritize gaming.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen4 also supports more advanced camera features, including 200MP sensors and 4K HDR video recording. In contrast, the Helio G100’s camera capabilities are more limited, supporting up to 64MP sensors and offering 4K video recording at a lower frame rate.

Final Verdict: A Solid Budget Chipset with High-End Features

The Snapdragon 6 Gen4 sets a new benchmark for budget chipsets, offering impressive upgrades in performance, efficiency, camera capabilities, and connectivity. With devices expected to launch in the $100-$150 price range, this chipset will be a game-changer for budget smartphones, offering users a premium experience at an affordable price. When compared to alternatives like the MediaTek Helio G100, the Snapdragon 6 Gen4 clearly stands out as the superior choice for those seeking a powerful yet budget-friendly smartphone.

