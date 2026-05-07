Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 5: Features, Specs, and Differences

Qualcomm has officially announced the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipsets, bringing several premium smartphone features to affordable and mid-range devices. Smartphones powered by these processors will launch during the second half of 2026.

Both chipsets are built using a 4nm manufacturing process and focus on delivering better gaming performance, smoother everyday usage, improved camera capabilities, and faster app performance. Qualcomm says the new processors are designed to reduce lag, improve graphics, and make smartphones feel more responsive during daily tasks.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Focuses on Premium Mid-Range Performance

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 is the more powerful option between the two new chipsets. It comes with four performance cores clocked at 2.6GHz and four efficiency cores running at 2.0GHz.

According to Qualcomm, the chipset delivers:

21% better GPU performance

20% faster app launches

18% lower screen lag

One of the biggest upgrades is the inclusion of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 support, features usually found only in flagship smartphones. Qualcomm is also bringing advanced AI-powered camera features to the mid-range segment through this chipset.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 supports:

AI Night Vision photography

100x AI Zoom

Cameras up to 200MP

Snapdragon Game Super Resolution

Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0

These features will improve mobile gaming, photography, and overall device performance for mid-range smartphones.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Targets Budget Smartphones

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 is designed for budget and affordable mid-range devices. It features two performance cores running at 2.4GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

Qualcomm claims the chipset offers:

77% GPU performance improvement

43% faster app launches

Reduced screen lag compared to the previous generation

One of the most notable upgrades is support for 90FPS gaming, making it the first Snapdragon 4-series chipset to include this feature. The chipset also supports FHD+ 144Hz displays, dual-channel UFS 3.1 storage, and cameras up to 108MP.

While it lacks some premium connectivity features available on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, it still brings major improvements for affordable smartphones.

Qualcomm Bringing Flagship Features to Lower Price Segments

With these new chipsets, Qualcomm appears focused on narrowing the gap between flagship and mid-range smartphones. Features like AI camera processing, high refresh rate gaming, faster wireless connectivity, and advanced graphics are gradually becoming available in more affordable devices.

Although Qualcomm has not yet confirmed which smartphone brands will use these processors. However, devices with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 or Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor will arrive later in 2026.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 5

Feature Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Process 4nm 4nm CPU Setup 4 Performance + 4 Efficiency cores 2 Performance + 6 Efficiency cores Peak Clock Speed 2.6GHz 2.4GHz GPU Improvement 21% 77% App Launch Improvement 20% faster 43% faster Screen Lag Reduction 18% 25% RAM Support Up to 16GB LPDDR5/LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Storage Support UFS 3.1 Dual-channel UFS 3.1 Display Support FHD+ 144Hz FHD+ 144Hz / HD+ 120Hz Camera Support Up to 200MP Up to 108MP AI Camera Features Night Vision, 100x AI Zoom Basic AI Camera Gaming Features Game Super Resolution, Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0 90FPS Gaming Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth Bluetooth 6.0 Bluetooth 5.1 Peak Wireless Speed 5.8Gbps 2.8Gbps USB Support USB 2.0 (480Mbps) USB 2.0 (480Mbps) Target Segment Mid-range Budget/Mid-range Expected Availability H2 2026 H2 2026