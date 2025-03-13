Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (vivo V50) vs Exynos 1580 (Samsung A56) vs Helio G100 Ultra (Redmi Note 14 Pro)

The smartphone market is highly competitive, with manufacturers constantly striving to offer the best performance at various price points. The mobile chipsets play an essential role in this landscape, as they power devices that balance performance, features, and affordability. The article will cover three prominent lower mid-range chipsets including the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (featured in the Vivo V50), the Exynos 1580 (found in the Samsung A56), and the Helio G100 Ultra (used in the Redmi Note 14 Pro). These chipsets are designed to cater to the needs of budget-conscious consumers who still demand a smooth and reliable smartphone experience. We aim to evaluate their performance, features, and suitability for budget smartphones, helping consumers make an informed decision based on their needs.

Key Specifications

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Exynos 1580 Helio G100 Ultra Manufacturing Process 4nm 4nm 6nm CPU Octa-core (1x Cortex-A715 @ 2.63 GHz, 3x Cortex-A715 @ 2.4 GHz, 4x Cortex-A510 @ 1.8 GHz) Octa-core (1x Cortex-A78 at 2.9 GHz, 3x Cortex-A78 at 2.6 GHz, 4x Cortex-A55 at 1.9 GHz) Octa-core (2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.4 GHz, 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) GPU Adreno 720 Xclipse 540 Mali-G57 MC2 AI Engine Hexagon Processor with Tensor Accelerator Dual-core NPU MediaTek APU 3.0 ISP (Camera Support) Qualcomm Spectra (Up to 200MP) Supports up to 200MP Supports up to 200MP Modem & Connectivity Snapdragon X63 5G (Up to 5Gbps download) Integrated 5G (Up to 3.67Gbps download) Integrated 4G LTE (No 5G) Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.4 5.3 5.3

Performance Benchmarks

The Exynos 1580 takes the lead in CPU performance, with its Cortex-A78 cores delivering higher single-core and multi-core scores compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. This makes it better suited for demanding tasks like gaming, multitasking, and app loading. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, while still powerful, falls slightly behind in benchmark scores but remains a strong contender with its efficient 4nm architecture. The Helio G100 Ultra, with its older Cortex-A76 cores, is the weakest of the three, making it better suited for light tasks rather than heavy multitasking or gaming.

In terms of GPU performance, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 once again takes the lead with its Adreno 720 GPU, which delivers smooth gaming performance and supports high frame rates in modern mobile games. The Exynos 1580 and its Xclipse 540 GPU provide decent gaming performance but struggle with more demanding titles at higher settings. The Helio G100 Ultra, with its Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, is limited to light gaming and older titles, making it less ideal for gamers.

Both the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Exynos 1580 excel in energy efficiency, thanks to their 4nm architectures. The Snapdragon’s Cortex-A510 cores and Adreno 720 GPU ensure longer battery life even during intensive tasks. The Exynos 1580, with its Cortex-A55 cores, also offers good energy efficiency but may consume slightly more power under heavy loads. The Helio G100 Ultra, with its 6nm process and older cores, is the least energy-efficient, resulting in shorter battery life during heavy usage

Benchmark Scores (AnTuTu and Geekbench)

Benchmark scores provide a quantitative measure of a chipset’s performance, and they are particularly useful for comparing devices. Here’s how these chipsets stack up:

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 : AnTuTu Score (v10) : 816,300 Geekbench Single-Core : 1,145 Geekbench Multi-Core : 3,380

: Exynos 1580 : AnTuTu Score (v10) : 932,600 Geekbench Single-Core : 1,375 Geekbench Multi-Core : 3,880

: Helio G100 Ultra : AnTuTu Score : 428,550 Geekbench Single-Core : 740 Geekbench Multi-Core : 2,010

:

The Exynos 1580 leads in benchmark performance, with higher AnTuTu and Geekbench scores. This reflects its superior CPU capabilities, making it the best choice for users who prioritize raw performance. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 remains a strong contender, offering excellent GPU performance and energy efficiency. The Helio G100 Ultra lags behind, as expected given its budget-oriented design.

Camera and Imaging Capabilities

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 features the Spectra 350L ISP, which supports advanced AI-enhanced photography and video recording. It can handle up to 200MP sensors, enabling stunning detail and clarity in photos, and supports 4K HDR video recording. This makes it a strong choice for photography enthusiasts. The Exynos 1580 supports up to 108MP cameras and offers solid imaging capabilities, with its ISP optimized for AI-based enhancements like scene detection and noise reduction. However, it lacks the advanced features of the Snapdragon, such as 4K HDR video recording. The Helio G100 Ultra supports up to 200 MP cameras and provides basic imaging capabilities, making it suitable for everyday photography but falling short in terms of advanced features and AI enhancements.

Connectivity

Connectivity is another area where these chipsets differ significantly. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 standards, ensuring fast and reliable connectivity. It’s integrated X63 5G modem offers download speeds of up to 5Gbps, making it future-proof for 5G networks. The Exynos 1580 supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, providing good connectivity options, though its 5G modem offers slightly slower download speeds of up to 3.67Gbps. The Helio G100 Ultra is limited to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3, and it lacks 5G support entirely.

AI and Machine Learning Capabilities

AI capabilities are increasingly important in modern smartphones, enabling features like real-time language translation, advanced photography enhancements, and improved voice assistant responsiveness. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 leads in this area with its Hexagon Processor and Tensor Accelerator, delivering exceptional AI performance. The Exynos 1580 provides decent AI capabilities with its dual-core NPU, supporting basic AI tasks like scene optimization and voice recognition. The Helio G100 Ultra offers basic AI processing power with MediaTek’s APU 3.0, which is suitable for simple tasks like photo enhancements and voice commands but lags behind the other two chipsets in terms of AI performance.

Price and Market Positioning

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is positioned as a premium mid-range chipset, targeting consumers who want high performance without the flagship price tag. It is ideal for users who prioritize gaming, photography, and future-proof connectivity. The Exynos 1580 is aimed at the mid-range market, offering a balance of performance and affordability. It is a good choice for users who want solid performance and 5G connectivity without breaking the bank. The Helio G100 Ultra is targeted at budget-conscious consumers who prioritize affordability over performance. It is best suited for users with basic needs, such as light gaming and everyday tasks.

Conclusion (Who’s the Winner?)

The Exynos 1580 emerges as the best-performing chipset in terms of raw CPU power, making it the top choice for users who prioritize performance. However, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 remains a strong contender, offering excellent GPU performance, advanced imaging capabilities, and superior energy efficiency. It is the best choice for gamers, photography enthusiasts, and users who want a balanced and future-proof device. The Helio G100 Ultra is the most affordable option, best suited for budget-conscious users with minimal performance requirements.

Ultimately, the choice between these chipsets depends on your specific needs and budget. If you prioritize raw performance and multitasking, the Exynos 1580 is the best option. For a balance of gaming, photography, and energy efficiency, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is the ideal choice. And if you are on a tight budget and have basic usage needs, the Helio G100 Ultra is a viable option.

