Qualcomm is all set to host its annual Snapdragon Summit next month. This major tech event will likely bring big news for Android users and smartphone fans. At the summit, Qualcomm may introduce its latest and most powerful chips yet. Most likely, these will be Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

The upcoming flagship chip is believed to carry the model number SM8850. It may be called Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2. This chip will likely power most high-end Android smartphones launching in 2026. Brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Vivo are expected to incorporate it into their next flagship phones.

But that’s not all.

A new rumour suggests another premium chip is in the works. It carries the model number SM8845. According to a popular tech leakster known as Digital Chat Station, this chip may be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. This is an unexpected name because it marks a shift from Qualcomm’s usual naming style.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and Gen 5: What to Expect from Qualcomm’s Next Chips

Earlier, Qualcomm followed a clear pattern with names like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Gen 2, and Gen 3. But last year, instead of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 8 Elite series. So, many assumed the next version would continue with that “Elite” branding.

Now, it seems Qualcomm may be creating a new naming tier.

The rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is not to be confused with the upcoming Snapdragon 8s Gen 5, which is another chip expected to arrive later. The “s” version is usually slightly less powerful and used in upper mid-range phones.

If the naming leak is correct, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will sit below the Elite 2 chip, but above the 8s Gen 5. This would give Qualcomm three different high-end chips for different price ranges and use cases.

It’s still unclear whether Qualcomm will reveal the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (SM8845) at the same event in Hawaii or save it for a later date. However, the main focus of the summit is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (SM8850), as it will lead the next generation of Android flagships.

As always, Qualcomm has not officially confirmed these names or specs yet. But with the summit just weeks away, we can expect all the details to be revealed soon.

In summary, Qualcomm is gearing up to launch new powerful chips that will shape the future of Android phones. Whether they go with “Elite” or “Gen 5” in the name, one thing is clear — performance upgrades are coming.

Stay tuned for official announcements at the Snapdragon Summit next month.