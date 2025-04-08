Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Leak: Is This Qualcomm’s Most Powerful Chip Yet?

Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, is expected to make its official debut later this year—most likely in October. As anticipation builds, a string of leaks and rumors is offering a clearer picture of what to expect from the powerful new SoC. The latest report, originating from China, reveals significant upgrades over the original Snapdragon 8 Elite, suggesting a strong leap forward in both CPU and GPU capabilities.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Leaked Benchmark Hints at Performance Leap

According to the latest leak, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will feature second-generation Oryon CPU cores, designed to deliver around 25% better performance compared to its predecessor. These custom cores are part of Qualcomm’s in-house development efforts, and if the claims hold true, users can expect smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and enhanced responsiveness across devices.

Another major highlight is the upgrade to the Adreno GPU, which reportedly includes a larger independent cache expanded from 12MB to 16MB. This enhancement is expected to improve rendering speeds and graphics-intensive performance significantly. In fact, GPU performance is rumored to see a 30% jump, making the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 a potential game-changer for mobile gamers and creators working on the go.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is also said to support both LPDDR5X and the upcoming LPDDR6 RAM, a move that future-proofs the chipset for the next wave of flagship smartphones and premium devices. The inclusion of LPDDR6 support suggests Qualcomm is preparing for a new standard in memory bandwidth and energy efficiency, essential for next-gen AI, camera, and multitasking features.

These hardware leaks follow last month’s leak of an alleged AnTuTu benchmark score, which showed a massive performance leap over the first-gen 8 Elite chip. While the exact figures weren’t officially confirmed, the benchmark suggested that Qualcomm is once again setting the bar high for Android chipsets in 2025.

What This Means for Flagship Devices?

With flagship smartphones from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Vivo expected to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 later this year or early 2026, consumers can look forward to devices that are not only faster but also more efficient and AI-capable than ever before. The expanded GPU cache and support for next-gen RAM standards position the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 as a performance powerhouse ready to tackle gaming, photography, and productivity workloads with ease.

Final Thoughts

While Qualcomm has yet to officially confirm the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2’s specs or release date, these early leaks paint a promising picture. If the rumored 25% CPU and 30% GPU performance gains materialize, and with support for LPDDR6 RAM, this chipset could mark one of the most substantial generational leaps for the Snapdragon line in years.

ALSO READ: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Bridging the Gap Between Mid-Rangers and Flagships