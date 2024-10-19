Snapdragon 8 Elite Shatters AnTuTu Records with Over 3 Million Points, Outperforming Apple A18 Pro

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Smashes AnTuTu Records: Realme GT7 Pro Prototype Hits 3 Million+

The Snapdragon 8 Elite will reportedly come in two versions. Both will boast impressive specs. The vanilla version will feature two cores clocked at up to 4.09 GHz and six cores running at 2.78 GHz. On the other hand, the premium version will push the envelope even further with two cores clocked at a staggering 4.32 GHz. The duo will house the powerful Adreno 830 GPU. Moreover, both variants are built on TSMC’s cutting-edge 3nm process, which promises significant efficiency gains.

This AnTuTu result highlights a massive generational leap in performance over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It positions the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite as the most powerful chipset for Android devices yet. The chipset has also performed well in Geekbench tests, further validating its status as a challenging competitor in the mobile market.

As we await the official launch of the 8 Elite, it’s obvious that Qualcomm is making a bold statement with these benchmark results. The chipset’s exceptional performance against industry leaders like Apple’s A18 Pro and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 highlights the beginning of a new chapter in mobile innovation. Let’s wait and see which devices adopt this chipset soon, with game-changing features in performance, graphics, and efficiency.

