Snapdragon 8 Elite Shatters AnTuTu Records with Over 3 Million Points, Outperforming Apple A18 Pro
Qualcomm is gearing up to officially launch its highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset this Monday. Meanwhile, the leaked benchmarks have been already creating waves. According to a leaked AnTuTu score from a prototype Realme GT7 Pro, the Snapdragon 8 Elite managed a record-breaking 3,025,991 points, placing it far ahead of the competition. Just for information, Apple’s latest A18 Pro chipset managed around 1.65 million points on AnTuTu, making Qualcomm’s new chipset nearly double the score. Even though, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 touted as a top contender, scored in the 2.8 million range.
