Snapdragon 8 Elite vs Dimensity 9200+ vs Exynos 2400

Performance Benchmark Comparison

When evaluating a smartphone chipset’s real-world performance, benchmark scores provide valuable insights into CPU speed, GPU power, and overall efficiency. In this comparison, we analyze the Geekbench and AnTuTu scores of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Exynos 2400, and Dimensity 9200+, showcasing how they perform in single-core, multi-core, and general performance benchmarks.

CPU Performance

Single-Core Performance (Geekbench 6 Scores)

Snapdragon 8 Elite: 3,155

Exynos 2400: 2,196

Dimensity 9200+: 2,090

The Snapdragon 8 Elite dominates single-core performance, delivering exceptional speed for everyday tasks like app launches, browsing, and UI responsiveness. The Exynos 2400 follows but lags behind significantly, while the Dimensity 9200+ is slightly weaker in single-threaded performance.

Multi-Core Performance (Geekbench 6 Scores)

Snapdragon 8 Elite: 9,723

Exynos 2400: 6,964

Dimensity 9200+: 5,532

In multi-core workloads, the Snapdragon 8 Elite remains unmatched, making it the best choice for multitasking, gaming, and demanding applications. The Exynos 2400, while better optimized than the Dimensity 9200+, still falls short of Qualcomm’s chipset. The Dimensity 9200+, being the weakest in this category, may struggle with heavier computational tasks compared to its competitors.

AnTuTu 10 Scores

AnTuTu provides an overall performance assessment, covering CPU, GPU, memory, and UX experience. Here’s how these chipsets compare:

Snapdragon 8 Elite: 2,758,993

Exynos 2400: 1,760,700

Dimensity 9200+: 1,489,987

The Snapdragon 8 Elite completely outclasses the competition, achieving a massive lead in performance. Its Adreno 830 GPU, high-clocked Phoenix-L core, and 3nm efficiency contribute to its unmatched speed and fluidity. The Exynos 2400 delivers decent performance, but it remains far behind Qualcomm’s flagship chipset. The Dimensity 9200+, while respectable, is primarily suited for budget flagship devices, lagging significantly in raw power and efficiency.

Gaming & GPU Performance

A chipset’s gaming experience is determined by its GPU performance, thermal efficiency, and frame rate stability.

Snapdragon 8 Elite (Adreno 830 GPU) : Delivers industry-leading gaming performance, enabling smooth gameplay at ultra settings in demanding titles like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile. The optimized drivers also help in better ray tracing and rendering quality.

: Delivers industry-leading gaming performance, enabling smooth gameplay at ultra settings in demanding titles like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile. The optimized drivers also help in better ray tracing and rendering quality. Exynos 2400 (Xclipse 940 GPU, AMD RDNA 3) : While it supports ray tracing, it lags behind Qualcomm in raw frame rates and stability. Samsung’s optimization issues often result in higher power consumption and thermal throttling.

: While it supports ray tracing, it lags behind Qualcomm in raw frame rates and stability. Samsung’s optimization issues often result in higher power consumption and thermal throttling. Dimensity 9200+ (Mali-G715 GPU): Provides good gaming performance, but isn’t as optimized for high-end gaming as Qualcomm’s and Samsung’s offerings.

Final Verdict – Best Performing Chipset?

Snapdragon 8 Elite – Best overall performance, leading in CPU speed, GPU power, and efficiency, making it the top choice for gamers and power users.

Exynos 2400 – Decent performance, but lags behind Snapdragon, making it a good but not the best option for high-end smartphones.

Dimensity 9200+ – Budget-friendly option, weaker in benchmarks, best suited for affordable flagship phones rather than performance-focused devices.

If you want the fastest chipset for gaming, photography, and AI-based tasks, Snapdragon 8 Elite is the undisputed winner.

Camera and Imaging Capabilities

The camera and imaging capabilities of a smartphone largely depend on the ISP (Image Signal Processor) integrated within the chipset. These ISPs handle image processing, AI enhancements, HDR rendering, night mode optimizations, and multi-frame noise reduction, all of which contribute to high-quality photos and videos. Let’s see how each chipset fares in this department.

Snapdragon 8 Elite – The Best for Computational Photography

Qualcomm’s Spectra ISP in the Snapdragon 8 Elite is one of the most advanced image-processing solutions available today. It supports ultra-high-resolution sensors up to 320MP, enabling super-detailed images with improved dynamic range and sharpness. The ISP is optimized for AI-powered night photography, HDR video recording, and real-time depth mapping, making it ideal for professional photography. Additionally, multi-frame processing ensures clearer images with reduced noise, even in low-light conditions. The chipset also supports 8K HDR video recording at high frame rates, enhancing cinematic video capabilities.

Exynos 2400 – Samsung’s Imaging Powerhouse

Samsung’s Exynos 2400 integrates a powerful in-house ISP, specifically optimized for Galaxy smartphones. This chipset is expected to power flagship Samsung devices, benefiting from Samsung’s advanced computational photography features. The ISP supports high-resolution sensors up to 320MP, AI-powered image sharpening, multi-frame noise reduction, and enhanced night mode processing. A key advantage of the Exynos 2400 is Samsung’s partnership with AMD, allowing for ray tracing in video recording, which enhances lighting effects in real-time.

Dimensity 9200+ – Balanced but Behind in AI Enhancements

The MediaTek Imagiq 890 ISP powers the Dimensity 9200+, offering solid camera capabilities, but it doesn’t quite match Qualcomm’s and Samsung’s cutting-edge imaging features. It supports high-resolution sensors up to 320MP and enables AI-driven real-time enhancements for photos and videos. It features enhanced HDR video recording and AI-powered bokeh effects, making it a strong competitor. However, it lacks the depth of computational photography optimizations that Samsung and Qualcomm offer, meaning low-light performance and high-dynamic-range photography may not be as refined.

Verdict – Which One is Better for Photography?

If you want the best smartphone photography experience, the Snapdragon 8 Elite wins with its powerful AI-driven ISP, HDR video recording, and noise-reduction algorithms.

The Exynos 2400 is the best alternative, especially for Samsung users, offering great low-light performance, AI optimizations, and cinematic video capabilities.

The Dimensity 9200+ provides good camera performance but doesn’t quite match the AI-enhanced features of the other two.

Connectivity and 5G Performance

Connectivity plays a vital role in determining network speed, signal stability, and overall data performance. The integration of 5G modems, Wi-Fi standards, and Bluetooth versions influences a smartphone’s ability to deliver seamless communication and internet browsing experiences.

Snapdragon 8 Elite – Cutting-Edge Wireless Connectivity

Qualcomm is known for its superior modem technology, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite features the X75 5G modem, delivering best-in-class 5G speeds, lower latency, and wider coverage. The modem supports Sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G, ensuring stronger and more stable connections worldwide. It also includes Wi-Fi 7, providing faster wireless speeds, lower latency, and improved network stability, making it an excellent choice for gaming, video streaming, and cloud-based applications. Additionally, Bluetooth 5.3 ensures efficient power usage and better connectivity with wireless accessories.

Exynos 2400 – Reliable Connectivity for Samsung Flagships

Samsung’s Exynos 2400 integrates its in-house Exynos Modem, offering robust 5G performance with support for Sub-6 GHz and mmWave. However, it doesn’t quite match Qualcomm’s X75 modem in terms of global compatibility and efficiency. The chipset features Wi-Fi 6E, which provides fast and reliable wireless connections but falls short of the Wi-Fi 7 support seen in the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Like its competitors, it supports Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring stable audio and accessory connectivity.

Dimensity 9200+ – Great, But Lacks Future-Proofing

MediaTek’s T800 5G modem in the Dimensity 9200+ delivers solid connectivity with global 5G support, but it lacks mmWave support, which may impact ultra-fast speeds in certain regions. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, making it a good but not class-leading option for wireless connectivity.

Verdict – Which Chipset Has the Best 5G & Connectivity?

Snapdragon 8 Elite is the clear winner with Wi-Fi 7, the X75 modem, and mmWave 5G, ensuring the fastest and most stable wireless connectivity.

Exynos 2400 provides solid connectivity but lags behind Qualcomm in terms of modem efficiency and Wi-Fi support.

Dimensity 9200+ is good for budget 5G smartphones, but lacks mmWave support, making it less future-proof than its competitors.

AI and Machine Learning Capabilities

AI processing has become a key differentiator in modern smartphones, impacting photography, voice recognition, smart assistants, and power optimizations.

Snapdragon 8 Elite – The Most Advanced AI Engine

The Snapdragon 8 Elite features Qualcomm’s AI Engine, which accelerates on-device AI processing, improving everything from real-time camera optimizations to voice assistant accuracy. It also enhances smart battery management, ensuring longer-lasting battery life through intelligent power distribution.

Exynos 2400 – Samsung’s AI-Powered Optimization

Samsung’s Exynos 2400 integrates a powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU), optimizing AI-driven camera features, real-time translation, and Samsung’s One UI enhancements. It’s a strong competitor but doesn’t quite match Qualcomm’s AI optimizations for gaming and power efficiency.

Dimensity 9200+ – Decent AI Performance

The Dimensity 9200+ features AI-powered enhancements, improving photography and voice recognition, but it falls slightly behind Qualcomm and Samsung in real-time AI processing.

Verdict – Which One is the Smartest?

Snapdragon 8 Elite has the most efficient AI engine, making it ideal for smart features, photography, and performance optimization.

Exynos 2400 is a strong alternative, optimized for Samsung-specific AI enhancements.

Dimensity 9200+ is good for basic AI tasks but doesn’t match the cutting-edge AI features of Qualcomm and Samsung.

Price and Market Positioning

Chipset Target Market Estimated Price Range Dimensity 9200+ Budget Flagships $500 – $600 Exynos 2400 Samsung Mid-Range & Flagships $700 – $900 Snapdragon 8 Elite High-End Premium Phones $800 – $1000

Dimensity 9200+ is the best choice for budget-conscious users, delivering solid performance at an affordable price.

Exynos 2400 targets Samsung’s mid-to-premium range, offering great AI, camera features, and 5G connectivity.

Snapdragon 8 Elite is for premium flagship devices, providing the best overall performance, AI capabilities, and gaming power.

These three chipsets cater to different market segments, and the right choice depends on your needs, whether it’s gaming, photography, or affordability.

Conclusion: Which Chipset is Best for You?

Each chipset excels in different areas, making them suitable for different types of users.

For gamers & power users: The Snapdragon 8 Elite is the best choice, offering top-tier GPU performance, AI capabilities, and battery efficiency.

For photography enthusiasts: The Exynos 2400 is a strong competitor with advanced imaging capabilities and Samsung’s optimized ISP.

For budget-conscious users: The Dimensity 9200+ delivers great performance at a lower price, making it a value-for-money option.

With the growing demand for high-performance smartphones, these chipsets push the boundaries of what mid-range and premium devices can achieve. The final choice depends on your priorities, whether it’s gaming, photography, or affordability.

Check Out: Why Exynos Versus Snapdragon Is Such a Big Deal for Samsung Galaxy Phones? –