Snapdragon 8 Elite vs Dimensity 9200+ vs Exynos 2400
In the ever-evolving smartphone market, mid-range chipsets play a crucial role in delivering high performance at an affordable price. While flagship processors often steal the spotlight, chipsets like the Dimensity 9200+, Exynos 2400, and Snapdragon 8 Elite offer a balance of power, efficiency, and affordability, making them ideal for budget-conscious consumers who still demand premium features. In this article, we will delve into an in-depth comparison of these three chipsets, analyzing performance benchmarks, camera capabilities, energy efficiency, connectivity, AI features, and overall value for money. By the end, you’ll clearly understand which chipset best suits your needs, whether for gaming, photography, or everyday use. Let’s get started!
Key Specifications
The table below highlights the core specifications of each chipset:
|Feature
|Dimensity 9200+
|Exynos 2400
|Snapdragon 8 Elite
|Manufacturing Process
|4nm
|4nm
|3nm
|CPU Configuration
|1x Cortex-X3 @ 3.35GHz
3x Cortex-A715 @ 3.0GHz
4x Cortex-A510 @ 2.0GHz
|1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.21GHz
2x Cortex-A720 @ 2.9GHz
3x Cortex-A720 @ 2.6GHz
4x Cortex-A520 @ 1.8GHz
|1x Phoenix-L @ 4.32GHz
6x Phoenix-M @ 3.53GHz
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G715
|Xclipse 940 (AMD RDNA 3)
|Adreno 830
|AI Engine
|APU 690
|NPU (Neural Processor)
|Qualcomm AI Engine
|ISP (Image Processing)
|MediaTek Imagiq 890
|Samsung ISP
|Qualcomm Spectra ISP
|5G Modem
|MediaTek T800
|Samsung Exynos Modem
|Qualcomm X75
|Wi-Fi & Bluetooth
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3
|Max Camera Support
|320MP, 8K Video
|320MP, 8K Video
|320MP, 8K Video
