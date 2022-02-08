Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Having Power Consumption and Thermal Issues

Since the launch of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, we have heard many problems related to it. The biggest problem that the chipset face is it consume too much power and also thermal shenanigan in several benchmarks and real-world gaming tests. With these tests Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 come in direct competition with the MediaTek Dimensity, Kirin 9000 and the Snapdragon’s earlier version Snapdragon 870.

The new Snapdragon was tested by a game similar like PUBG i.e. PeaceKeeper Elite released by Tencent. According to the tests different clear cut numeric results were given for the power consumed by the new Snapdragon and its competitors. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 consumes the least amount of power (3.92 W) followed by Huawei’ Kirin 9000 (4.57 W) then Snapdragon 870 (4.8 W) and at the very last Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 consumes the most power (5.3 W).

The new Snapdragon in the performance lags a bit as compared to Dimensity 9000 and it also consume more power. The most efficient and excellent chipset among these have proved to be the Kirin 9000.

After these tests and results it has been deduced that Snapdragon 870 seems to be the best chipset produced by Qualcomm. It has proved to be giving more efficient performance without any thermal issue. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 seems to be performing well and do not show any thermal issues. The MediaTek actual and real test is yet to be seen as it will be debuting in K50 and OPPO Find X5 series.

The release date of the K50 and OPPO Find X5 series is close by. Soon we will be having the actual results about their performance and thermal issues.

Also Read: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Scores Over 1 Million Points in AnTuTu