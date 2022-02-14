Last year Snapdragon has launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset last year. Now, it is time for its successor. The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus is reportedly releasing earlier than expected. Also, the upcoming chipset will power faster Android smartphones.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus to Replace Qualcomm’s Chipset on Android Phones

Additionally, the other mobile phone manufacturing companies including Samsung, OnePlus, and Oppo have already confirmed that their latest flagship phones are sporting the Snapdragon 8 chipset.

For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for its smartphone. Similarly, OnePlus also confirmed that the OnePlus 10 flagship lineup is going to sport the Snapdragon 8.

According to a recent report, Qualcomm is now asking its partner, TSMC, to start producing the Plus version of the 8 Gen 1 “early” on. Moreover, the company is also going to release the upcoming 8 Gen 1 Plus to replace the current chipset.

Tom’s Guide noted that the Plus version of Snapdragon flagship chips typically follows the tradition of releasing in the second half of the year. But we can expect an early release this year.

On the other hand, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is facing some issues. The biggest problem that the chipset face is it consumes too much power and also thermal shenanigan in several benchmarks and real-world gaming tests.

