Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Scores Over 1 Million Points in AnTuTu

In the latest new from chipsets we heard the rumors that Qualcomm had made an announcement of changing the name of Snapdragon Next-Gen. We still do not have a confirm say from the company about the new name, but the most consistent rumor is Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Before its launch, the chipset has to go through many tests and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has scored over 1 Million in AnTuTu.

The AnTuTu score was posted by Weibo blogger “Tech 8 p.m”. AnTuTu is owned by the Chinese company Cheetah Mobile. It is a software benchmarking tool commonly used to benchmark phones and other devices. The normal average score for Snapdragon 888+ is 800,000 points.

According to the Weibo blogger score reporting the 1 Million score is very impressive, thus making this chipset a promising one. Though we have no information regarding what device was used by AnTuTu, during the chipset testing.

In the new releases of the android handsets i.e. Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge 30 Ultra, the One Plus 10 Pro and iQOO flagship handsets will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Yet again, all these seem to be rumors, one cannot fully rely on them; though by November 30th 2021, Qualcomm will be giving their official statements that will either refute the rumors or prove them true.

All these claims are what we hear from different sources. Only time will tell whether these claims are true or not.

