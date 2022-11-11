Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Launch Date Is Set To be November 15

The biggest chipmaker Qualcomm is teasing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launch, which will apparently go live on November 15. The company started to tease its upcoming powerful chipset after this week’s launch of Mediatek’s latest flagship chip for Android phones.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Launch Date

In a tweet this week, the chipmaker, Qualcomm reiterated the dates of its latest “Snapdragon Summit”. Let me tell you that Snapdragon Summit is actually the annual event where the company shows off its latest chipsets. The event will kick off on November 15 from its usual Hawaii location, which is expected to be the time when we find out more about the company’s latest flagship chip.

Yesterday, the name of the upcoming chip surfaced online, which is no surprise. As implied by last year’s launch, the next generation of this powerful chipset will be called the “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.” Furthermore, some benchmark results of the chipset seem to shed a bit more light on what Gen 2 will actually bring to the table. The chip is rumored to include:

Arm’s new Cortex-X3 core

four Cortex-A715 cores

three Cortex-A510 cores

If we talk about Last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it was a considerable upgrade over its predecessor but was later hit with some issues around heat. However, Qualcomm later refreshed the design with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which greatly helped from moving over to TSMC’s more efficient 4nm process. Battery life especially was a significant boost.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s new powerful chip is expected to arrive in handsets such as the Galaxy S23 series, with a new deal between Samsung and Qualcomm bringing the Snapdragon chipset to more regions around the globe than ever.

The other chipmaker, MediaTek is also best known for its smartphone chipsets, but the company also designs chips for Chromebooks and other smart devices. It has a successful line of 5G modems, offering an alternative to Qualcomm and Samsung modems. The company has recently announced a fast new 5G modem, MediaTek T800. MediaTek further announced the Pentonic 1000 chip for 4K TVs. If you want to know more about it, go check the link down below.

