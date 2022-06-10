Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rumored to have Unusual CPU Configuration

Normally every company takes a break of almost a year after a launching their product. The flagship chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 was launched this year. This chipset is a powerful chipset which suffice till the next launch. According to the leakster Digital Chat Station Qualcomm has started working on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The chipset is rumored to have a very unusual 1+2+2+3 CPU configuration.

It is the first time for a mobile chip to have four different CPU cores. Currently the chipsets have three different CPU cores.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU will allegedly feature the following cores: one Cortex-X3, two Cortex-A720, two A710 and three A510. Or to go by their code names, 1x Makalu-Elp, 2x Makalu, 2x Matterhorn and 3x Klein-R1.

The names Makalu and Matterhorn are not new. These have been announced as follow-up to the Cortex-X1/A78 generation. The Matterhorn is the X2/A710 and the Makalu is the second generation.

The CPU performance will be enhance by 30% with the Cortex-X3 and A720 as compared to the X1/A78 cores and small improvement from the SD 8 Gen 1.

According to the DCS the D 8 Gen2 SM8550 is codenamed Kailua ES is made on the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) N4 node. The N4 node is similar to 4nm process. It is the same process on which the SD 8+ Gen 1 is made on. As the process are the same we cannot expect too much improvement in te clock speeds.

The SD 8 Gen 2 is said to use an Adreno 740 GPU. The same architecture as 730 that is used in the current chipsets is used.

As per the Qualcomm tradition, the company launches their flagship device by the end of the year in an evet held in Hawaii. That is one of the reason for the Hawaiian-themed code names.

As we get closer to the launch date we will be getting different many details, leaks and reports about the chipset performance. Keep checking our site for further details.

