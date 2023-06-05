Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in November last year. Without wasting time, Oppo was the first to announce a phone featuring the chip. However, Vivo was the first to market with Qualcomm’s high-performance octa-core SoC. Now, Qualcomm has announced the date for its annual mobile SoC event — the Snapdragon Summit. Most likely the launch date of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is also the same.

Qualcomm confirmed the announcement date for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is promised to boast a significant jump in performance and power efficiency compared to its predecessor. The company will be announcing the new flagship SoC earlier than usual – October 24-26.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launch Date Confirmed

Check Also: Xiaomi 14 Pro Leak Reveals Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and More

As per tradition, Qualcomm will be holding a Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii. However, this time it will be about a month earlier than last year. This time, the chip will feature a new 1+5+2 architecture instead of the 1+2+2+3 used in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Gen 2 series.

The SoC is said to run on 1x Cortex-X4 prime core paired with 5x Cortex-A720 cores and 2x Cortex-A520 cores and an Adreno 750 GPU, promising a significant increase in performance. The CPU package will also update its L3 cache from 8MB to 10 MB.

Digital Chat Station, a renowned Chinese tipster, claims that the Xiaomi 14 series will be the first to come with Qualcomm’s new flagship chip in November. Similarly, the vivo X100 series, iQOO 12 series, Redmi K70 series, OnePlus 12 and Realme GT5 will also come with the new chipset.

See Also: vivo Y78 Launches Globally with Snapdragon 695 SoC