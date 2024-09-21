The OnePlus 13 has made an exciting appearance on Geekbench 6, showcasing the yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. According to the benchmark listings, the upcoming OnePlus 13, under the code name “OnePlus PJZ110,” features 16GB of RAM and delivers astonishing performance scores, potentially positioning itself as a true contender against Apple’s industry-leading A-series chipsets.

Currently, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the top performer among Android smartphones, with devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra scoring 6,853 in Geekbench 6’s multi-core CPU test. However, Apple continues to dominate the mobile chipset space with its A17 Pro and newly released A18 Pro. The A17 Pro, which powers the iPhone 15 Pro, achieves an impressive 7,149 in the same test. Although the iPhone 16 Pro with the A18 Pro will surpass these scores, no official benchmarks are available yet.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in OnePlus 13 Outshines Android Rivals, Challenges Apple

Qualcomm seems ready to challenge Apple’s supremacy with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The company teased during last year’s Snapdragon Summit and will debut in October 2024. This new chipset will feature the powerful Oryon CPU architecture, which was first introduced in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite laptop processor. The anticipation for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 has been high, and early benchmark results for the OnePlus 13 support the hype.

The Geekbench 6 results reveal a single-core score of 3,216 and an incredible multi-core score of 10,051 for the OnePlus 13. To put this into perspective, this performance outpaces the best-performing Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 smartphone, the RedMagic 9S Pro, by more than 3,000 points. This brings the OnePlus 13’s performance closer to that of Apple’s M2 chipset, which powers devices like the iPad Air (2024) and achieves a similar multi-core score of 10,023.

While these results are impressive, there is some scepticism regarding the accuracy of the figures. The clock speeds listed—3.53GHz and 4.32GHz—are notably high and could lead to potential overheating issues. However, it’s also possible that the new Oryon CPU architecture enables such remarkable performance without the same drawbacks.

If the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 delivers on its promises, it could be the first Qualcomm chipset to surpass Apple’s A-series processors. This might even push Apple to consider using its Mac- and iPad-exclusive M-series chipsets in future iPhone models. Additionally, the increased power could open doors for console-quality gaming experiences on Android devices, following in the footsteps of Apple’s A17 Pro, which enabled titles like *Resident Evil Village* to run natively on iPhones.

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and OnePlus 13 both set for an October release (though the latter is initially limited to China), we won’t have to wait long to see how this next-generation chipset performs in real-world scenarios.