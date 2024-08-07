Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Leak Shows Impressive CPU and GPU Performance

Qualcomm will unveil the highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in October this year, and rumours are already swirling about its impressive capabilities. The Xiaomi 15 series will most likely be the first to utilize Qualcomm’s 2025 flagship System on a Chip (SoC). Another report suggests that this new chip will offer exceptional GPU performance, raising the bar for mobile processing power.

Recently, the first Geekbench results from what appears to be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 device have surfaced. These benchmarks show a remarkable performance boost compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. In multi-core tests, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 scored 8,840 points, while in single-core tests, it achieved 2,884 points. To put this into perspective, the Xiaomi 14, which uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, scored 6,810 points in multi-core and 2,125 points in single-core tests. This translates to nearly a 30% increase in multi-core performance and a 35% jump in single-core performance.

Benchmark Leaks: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Shows Impressive CPU and GPU Performance

It’s worth noting that these early benchmark results are often based on pre-production samples, meaning the final performance of this chipset could be even more impressive once the chip is fully optimized and polished.

One of the key factors contributing to the enhanced performance of the chipset is Qualcomm’s use of its in-house Nuvia CPU architecture. The configuration for the CPU clusters is reportedly 2+6, with the main cluster of two cores clocked at a remarkable 4.09 GHz and the more efficient cluster of six cores clocked at 2.78 GHz. This setup promises both high performance and energy efficiency.

The GPU on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is the Adreno 830, which will deliver significant improvements in graphics performance. The entire chip is using TSMC’s advanced 3nm process, which not only boosts performance but also enhances power efficiency.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4’s anticipated capabilities suggest that it will set new standards for smartphone performance. With its powerful CPU and GPU, users can expect smoother multitasking, faster app loading times, and an overall more responsive experience. Gamers, in particular, will likely benefit from the enhanced graphics performance, making mobile gaming more immersive and visually stunning.

As we await the official release and more detailed performance reviews, it is clear that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 has the potential to be a game-changer in the mobile industry. Whether it’s powering the latest flagship smartphones like the Xiaomi 15 series or other high-end devices, Qualcomm’s new SoC is poised to lead the way in next-generation mobile technology.