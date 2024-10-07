Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Leaked Component Layout Reveals Big Upgrades

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be powered by the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The latest leak offers an inside look at the component layout. Moreover, it unveils some intriguing details about the upcoming SoC (System on Chip). It shows off the configuration of Qualcomm’s latest application processor (AP), offering insights into what could make the S25 Ultra a true powerhouse. Let’s delve into it.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Leak Shows Record-Breaking Performance for Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will have two variants: the SM8750 and the SM8750P. The SM8750P is for Wi-Fi connectivity only. On the other hand, the SM8750 variant will support mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz bands for improved network performance. However, 5G support will only be available on the SM8750 version, keeping the connectivity edge intact for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Earlier rumors hinted at LPDDR6 RAM support. However, the leaked spec sheet confirms that this rumor is not true. UFS 4.0 storage will be part of the package, providing high read speeds of up to 4,500MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,000MB/s. This guarantees lightning-fast data transfers, perfect for users storing large files, videos, and apps. The Adreno 830 GPU will support a maximum resolution of 3,840 x 2,560 with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is technically 4K, but the leak suggests that most Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 devices won’t feature 4K displays. This is because few OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) plan to launch phones with such high-res screens.

A considerable change with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is Qualcomm’s shift to custom Oryon CPU cores, moving away from licensing designs from Arm. Early Geekbench tests of a OnePlus 13 prototype powered by the SD8G4 showed outstanding results. The device scored a single-core score of 3,236 and a multi-core score of 10,049, showcasing powerful performance improvements over the previous generation.

SD8G4 by TSMC will use its second-generation 3nm process (N3E). It will reportedly bring both power efficiency and performance enhancements. This efficiency gain will be valuable for devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, where users anticipate top-tier performance without draining the battery.

Premium Pricing & Launch Timing

According to leaks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 price range will be between $190 and $240, slightly higher than its predecessor. The official announcement of the chipset is anticipated later this month at the annual Snapdragon Summit, generally held in late October.

With these exhilarating specs, the Galaxy S25 Ultra vows to be a cutting-edge device, particularly for users seeking a top-performing phone with unparalleled connectivity and power. As Qualcomm continues to push the boundaries with the SD8G4, Samsung fans eagerly await one of the most powerful Android phones of 2024.

