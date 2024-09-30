Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Price Leak: Bad News for Your Next Phone

Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, is set to be more expensive than its predecessor. This is according to leaks and hints dropped by Qualcomm itself during last year’s Snapdragon Summit. Now, a new report from a Chinese tipster has revealed the potential pricing for both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and the competing MediaTek Dimensity 9400.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to cost around $190, while the Dimensity 9400 is estimated to be priced at $155. These figures represent a significant increase of approximately 20% compared to their respective predecessors.

The higher prices can be attributed to the advanced manufacturing process used for these chipsets. TSMC’s 3nm manufacturing process, which is being used to produce both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Dimensity 9400, is more expensive than previous generations. This increased cost is likely to be passed on to consumers in the form of higher smartphone prices.

While the specific pricing for these chipsets may vary depending on factors such as exclusivity and volume deals, the overall trend suggests that consumers can expect to pay more for smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Dimensity 9400.

This news is a setback for those hoping for more affordable flagship smartphones. As the cost of components continues to rise, it becomes increasingly challenging for smartphone manufacturers to offer competitive prices without compromising on performance or features.

It remains to be seen how consumers will react to the higher prices for these new chipsets. Some may be willing to pay a premium for the latest and greatest technology, while others may opt for more affordable alternatives.