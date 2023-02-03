Advertisement

Samsung has just announced the most-hyped Galaxy S23 lineup. The latest Galaxy S23 series of smartphones feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen2 For Galaxy chip. Interestingly, the new phones have come with a customized chipset. Snapdragon 8 Gen2 for the Galaxy S23 series comes with three new features. Basically, the chipset comes with several upgrades that are designed to improve the overall performance of the phone.

Snapdragon 8 Gen2 For Galaxy S23 Series Comes With These New Features

: The first upgrade is an increase in the CPU’s main frequency. The new chipset has come with an improvement from 3.19GHz to 3.36GHz. This means that the phone will be able to perform tasks faster and more efficiently than before. Increased GPU Frequency: The new phones have come with an increase in GPU frequency. It has gone up from 680MHz to 719MHz. This will result in improved graphics performance and a smoother user experience.

The new phones have come with an increase in GPU frequency. It has gone up from 680MHz to 719MHz. This will result in improved graphics performance and a smoother user experience. Snapdragon Cognitive ISP: The company has introduced Snapdragon Cognitive ISP. It is a real-time processing technology that enables semantic segmentation. This technology makes it easier for users to capture high-quality photos and videos.

Qualcomm also announced on its official website that the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 For Galaxy is still being manufactured by TSMC OEMs. There is also a version available with a 3.19GHz CPU. The maximum CPU speed will vary depending on the platform version.

All these upgrades in the new phones have made them trendsetters. With its increased CPU and GPU frequencies, and the introduction of Snapdragon Cognitive ISP, the Galaxy S23 series of phones is set to be a top performer in the market.

