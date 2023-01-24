Advertisement

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, the first 5nm chipset for Windows on ARM devices back in 2021. Now it is time for the next generation. Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 Specs Surface online revealing powerful CPU. According to some latest reports, the company is working on a 12-core chip. A leakster, Kuba Wojciechowski, claimed that these will be divided into 8 performance (~3.4GHz) and 4 efficiency (~2.5GHz) cores. They are based on Nuvia’s Phoenix design and will use the “Oryon” marketing name (rather than “Kryo” like the current Android chips).

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 Specs Surfaced Online Promising Powerful CPU

The reports revealed that there will be 12MB of shared L2 cache for each block of 4 cores, plus 8MB of L3 cache, 12MB of system-level cache and an extra 4MB for graphics. Up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM will be supported in an 8-channel configuration running at 4.2GHz.

Additionally, the chipset will have the Adreno 740 built-in, the same GPU as the 8 Gen 2. However, an external GPU will be supported with 8 lanes of PCIe 4.0.

There will be an extra 4 PCIe 4.0 lanes (that can also be configured as two 2x channels) for NVMe drives, though 2 lane UFS 4.0 storage (up to 1TB) is supported too as a cheaper option. The chip will also have additional PCIe 3.0 lanes for peripherals like a Wi-Fi card or a modem. The 8cx Gen 4 will not have a 5G built-in (unlike its Android counterpart).

Its wired connectivity options will be mindblowing. The chip supports two USB 3 10Gbps ports, plus three USB 4 (Thunderbolt 4) ports with DisplayPort 1.4a. The latter will enable it to drive a triple monitor setup, 5K+4K+4K.

Moreover, the chipset will apparently support video decoding up to 4K/120fps and encoding up to 4K/60fps in various codecs, including AV1 (which Apple’s M2 chips lack).

Most probably, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 will go official in 2024. Moreover, it will power Windows laptops and tablets. Qualcomm has promised to unveil more official details for the new chip later this year.

