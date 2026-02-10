Qualcomm’s X2 Elite Could Redefine Windows Laptop Performance in 2026

Qualcomm’s push into high-performance PC processors is accelerating fast. New benchmark results suggest the upcoming Snapdragon X2 Elite could outperform Apple’s M5 in several major workloads, signaling a major shift in the Windows laptop landscape heading into 2026.

The early tests, shared by Hardware Canucks, show Qualcomm’s second-gen ARM-based chip delivering impressive multi-core performance and faster creative workload results than expected, even beating Apple’s next-generation silicon in key benchmarks.

But while the hardware looks ready, one big question remains: can Microsoft’s Windows software ecosystem keep up?

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Chips Sparked a Windows ARM Revival

When Qualcomm launched its Snapdragon X series in 2024, it marked a turning point for Windows on ARM. After years of underwhelming attempts, the Snapdragon X platform finally brought:

Better performance per watt

Longer battery life

Competitive laptop-class speed

A serious alternative to Intel and AMD

In 2025, Qualcomm confirmed the Snapdragon X2 as the next evolution of that strategy, with new chips expected to power premium Windows laptops in the first half of 2026.

Since then, anticipation has been building around whether the X2 lineup could truly compete not just with Intel and AMD, but also with Apple’s powerful M-series processors.

Early Snapdragon X2 Elite Benchmarks Look Stunning

Hardware Canucks recently tested a sample Snapdragon X2 Elite chip under strict conditions. Qualcomm reportedly allowed benchmarking with the understanding that:

Drivers are still early

Firmware is beta

Windows is not yet optimized for the new silicon

It’s also worth noting that the tested chip was not even Qualcomm’s top flagship model. The unit was the X2E-88, which sits one step below the Elite Extreme variant (X2E-96-100).

Still, the numbers were hard to ignore.

Cinebench Multi-Core: Snapdragon X2 Elite Beats Apple’s M5

One of the biggest headline results came from Cinebench 2024 multi-core testing, a benchmark that reflects performance in heavy productivity workloads.

The Snapdragon X2 Elite scored:

1,432 multi-core points at 31W

By comparison, Apple’s M5 delivered:

1,153 points at 26W

The gap becomes even more striking when placed against Intel and AMD’s newest chips:

Intel Panther Lake Core Ultra X9 388H: 972

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370: 925

That positions Qualcomm as a potential leader in multi-threaded laptop performance, at least in early testing.

Single-Core Still Belongs to Apple, For Now

Apple continues to dominate in single-core performance, which matters for everyday responsiveness and many consumer apps.

In Cinebench single-core results, Apple M5 scored 200, whereas Snapdragon X2 Elite scored 146. However, Qualcomm still outperformed Intel and AMD in the same category, suggesting strong overall efficiency.

This may indicate a familiar pattern: Apple leads in single-core polish, while Qualcomm is catching up rapidly in broader performance scaling.

Blender Rendering: Qualcomm Takes a Big Lead

Creative professionals will be payin

g close attention to Blender results, and this is where Snapdragon X2 Elite surprised many observers.

In Blender 5.01 rendering:

Snapdragon X2 Elite finished in 3:31

Apple M5 took 5:33

That is a massive real-world advantage in rendering workflows, and it hints that Qualcomm’s ARM chips may soon become serious options for creators using Windows laptops.

Handbrake Video Encoding: Snapdragon

X2 Elite Dominates

The strongest win for Qualcomm came in Handbrake, a popular video encoding benchmark.

Results:

Snapdragon X2 Elite: 3:29

Apple M5: 5:14

Once again, Intel and AMD chips trailed behind, reinforcing the idea that Qualcomm’s architecture is excelling in sustained performance-heavy workloads.

Microsoft Now Faces the Bigger Challenge: Software Optimization

While Qualcomm’s hardware is clearly advancing, performance alone is not enough.

The biggest bottleneck remains Windows on ARM optimization.

Even Hardware Canucks noted that Windows is still not fully tuned for Snapdragon X2 Elite, meaning these benchmark scores could change significantly once:

Drivers mature

Firmware stabilizes

Microsoft delivers stronger ARM-native updates

App developers expand compatibility

In other words, Qualcomm may have built the engine, but Microsoft must deliver the road.

What’s Next for Snapdragon X2 Elite?

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite is shaping up to be one of the most disruptive laptop processors in years. Early benchmarks suggest it can outperform Apple’s M5 in multi-core and creator-focused workloads, a statement few would have expected a decade ago.

But the real test will come in 2026, when these chips land in consumer laptops and Microsoft’s Windows ARM ecosystem is forced into the spotlight.

Qualcomm may have the performance crown in early numbers. Now it’s Microsoft’s turn to prove Windows can fully unlock it.