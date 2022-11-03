Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 will be available in various devices

Qualcomm claims its newest XR chipset, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1, will be used in a variety of virtual and mixed reality (MR) headsets by the end of 2022.

At least two headsets already use Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon XR chipset: the recently released Meta Quest Pro and the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX, both of which are VR standalones capable of augmented reality interactions through colour passthrough cameras (aka’mixed reality’).

It also has 8K 60fps 360-degree video, ‘concurrent perception’ technologies such as head, hand, and controller tracking, 3D reconstruction, intelligent room mapping, and a high pixel density. In comparison to the previous generation, the chip has 30% better thermal performance and 50% greater sustained power.

According to the business, “[m]ultiple OEMs have already committed to commercializing products powered by Snapdragon XR2+ that will be unveiled by the end of 2022,” implying that we’re in for a flood of higher-end headsets, bringing more competition to the prosumer and enterprise spaces.