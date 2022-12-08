Sneaky YouTubers Pretend their Simulated Football Games As Actual World Cup

Some of the Clever YouTube channels found a way in order to tap into World Cup fever. They are actually streaming fake football matches that have been simulated in FIFA 23. Some of these videos even racked up tens or even hundreds of thousands of views. It tricked many people who are searching for live pirate streams of the World Cup.

According to reports, a reader even noted that one such video streamed at the start of the World Cup fooled them into thinking it was simply a low-quality stream. He said:

“It wasn’t until I read the comments on the Livestream and watched the player’s face close-up that I knew it was the image in the FIFA 23 game simulating the World Cup”

A YouTube channel called Minute90Kplus has recently uploaded a number of videos and live streams of World Cup matchups simulated in eFootball and FIFA 23. One stream that was posted on Tuesday, racked up 214,000 views. It is insane. Isn’t it? The most popular is from eight days ago which has accrued 277,000 views. It was based on YouTube’s chat replay feature and seemed like there may never be many active viewers on these streams. If I had to make a guess, they’re just tuning in long enough to figure out they’re not looking at the real thing.

The point worth mentioning here is that eFootball21 and FIFA 23 seem pretty convincing, at least from a camera angle high above the pitch. However, if you drop the quality down to 240p or so, you can see easily how people could be fooled.