Social Media abuzz after IHC Suspends Imran Khan Conviction in Toshakhana case

Social media platforms particularly X (formerly Twitter) were stormed with posts of celebration and triumph after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) overturned the conviction of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. In a matter of minutes, trends indicating the former PM’s victory came on top as you can see in the given image.

Simultaneously, Instagram was also flocked with posts depicting the triumph of PM Imran Khan in Toshakhana case. Even different international media platforms also posted the story.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 5th, an Islamabad trial court found the PTI chief guilty in a case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The case was related to the concealment of state gift details, which resulted in a three-year imprisonment for the former PM. Consequently, he was barred from participating in general elections for five years.

Following his indictment, Imran filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court challenging the verdict of the trial court. Also, he approached the Supreme Court (SC) to contest the IHC’s decision to send the case back to the trial court judge who had given the initial verdict.

In the past week, the SC acknowledged the presence of “procedural defects” in Imran’s conviction. However, it chose to wait for the IHC’s ruling on his plea.

