Social media activist Arsalan Khan released by Sindh Rangers

Arsalan Khan, a social media activist and journalist, was released by Sindh Rangers on Saturday after being detained for alleged “links” with a terrorist group.

Unknown individuals picked up the social media activist from his Karachi home on Friday.

“It was discovered during the interrogation that the accused had received financial assistance from a terrorist organization,” the statement said. “Suspect Arsalan Khan was released after being warned to cooperate with the investigation in the future,” the statement continued. In a statement, the Rangers spokesperson added that the case had been turned over to the appropriate authorities for a full investigation into white-collar crime.

The social activist confirmed his return on Twitter and thanked “everyone for all the help and support” shown to his family. “I’m short of words. “I love you all,” he wrote.

His wife, Ayesha, confirmed to The Express Tribune that Arsalan was dropped outside their home around 4 a.m.

“He’s fine, but not completely well,” she explained, adding that her husband had been released after 24 hours.

Amnesty International South Asia also released a statement in response to Arsalan’s alleged disappearance.

It is worth noting that the social media activist was picked up from his Karachi home in the early hours of Friday.