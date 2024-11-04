A recent study by Canterbury University reveals that many of us are spending more time scrolling through social media each day than we do eating or exercising. The study surveyed nearly 400 users aged 18 to 44, and it focused on habits surrounding platforms like Facebook and Instagram. On average, participants spent about two and a half hours per day on these apps, with some spending even longer.

The study found that social media use is not just a casual activity for many users; it can exhibit traits similar to addiction. Participants admitted feeling subconsciously drawn to these platforms, often reaching for their phones without actively thinking about it. This “auto-pilot” behaviour highlights how ingrained social media use has become in our daily routines.

Dr. Kseniia Zarhai, a lecturer at the University of Canterbury, explained the impact of this seemingly small daily habit. “The average user spends around 2.5 hours on social media daily,” she noted. “This amount of time might not sound like much, but it adds up to 37 days—more than a month spent on social media each year.” For younger users in particular, this number tends to be even higher, with some users reporting seven or eight hours of screen time per day. Stories from the survey revealed that a few individuals were on social media for as much as 10 hours daily.

Social Media Addiction: Are We Spending More Time Scrolling Than Living?

Excessive use of social media has well-documented consequences. Studies have linked high social media usage to mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. Social media can distort our self-image and lead us to compare ourselves unfavourably to others. Beyond mental health, there are physical risks, particularly when people check their phones in situations that require full attention, such as driving. One participant shared a story about nearly hitting a deer while reaching for their phone to check a notification while driving. Incidents like this highlight the impulsive nature of checking social media and the risks it can pose.

Zarhai pointed out that because of the brain’s wiring, social media scrolling often becomes an impulse rather than a conscious choice. Even though users may recognize the negative impact of excessive screen time, reducing it can be challenging. “People sometimes check their phones impulsively, even against their values and despite understanding the harm to their well-being,” she added.

So, what can be done to curb social media use? According to the study, adopting “mindful” strategies can help users reduce screen time. Zarhai suggests three practical steps. First, turn off notifications and keep your phone out of immediate reach to avoid impulsive scrolling. Secondly, set intentional goals for your social media use, focusing on purposeful engagement rather than arbitrary time limits. Finally, engage with content that adds value rather than mindlessly scrolling. Since social media algorithms often show content that users frequently interact with, consciously choosing meaningful content can gradually shift what appears on your feed.

Feedback from Wellington residents echoes the study’s findings. Many admit spending up to six hours daily on social media, sometimes even using apps like Snapchat to communicate with friends who are right next to them. Some individuals, aware of their social media dependence, have taken drastic measures, such as deleting TikTok, and found it beneficial to do so. One user commented on the addictive nature of social media: “It’s enjoyable, but maybe too enjoyable. It makes it harder to get into other activities, like reading a book.”

While social media is undoubtedly entertaining, studies like this highlight the importance of being mindful of our usage. By adopting small changes, we can better control our time online and shift from a mindless to a more intentional and balanced approach to digital consumption.