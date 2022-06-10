Social Media Concerned about ECP’s move to change polling stations

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Jun 10, 2022
Along with the political instability, and people’s views regarding it on social media, another thing that is talk of the town these days is ECP’s change of polling stations without informing. Regarding this social media, users came to the internet to report this issue and complained that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) changed their voter registration data without prior information.

These shocking revelations were made when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asked citizens to check their voter registration data with ECP by sending their CNIC to 8300.

Many people revealed that their polling stations are moved to far-flung areas as compared to their previous. voting sites. Shockingly, some also revealed that their votes had been canceled since they were declared expired.

Many people shared the screenshot of their previous location and revealed that now they are moved miles apart.

Another Twitter user revealed that instead of giving people ease of voting, people are thrown 100 miles away from their previous voting area. They believe that electric commission has come purpose behind it.

Many journalists also took to Twitter to discuss this issue. Journalist Amir Zia questioned if the move was aimed at exploiting the polls.

Here’s another journalist:

Many social media users were concerned about this move and were of the opinion that this change is made with an aim to make it difficult for PTI voters to reach for casting votes. However, some also believed that there is something quite wrong with the system of ECP and they should come forward toa address the issue.

