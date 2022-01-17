Social Media Figure, Adalia Rose Died at 15

Social media is not only a source of entertainment. But also, a platform where people get awareness. There are millions of users on these interactive platforms. They have different living standards, professions, and interests. But, somehow, they are connected through these platforms. Among so many social media influencers, there was 15 years old Austinite girl sharing her life experiences with people. Yes! We are talking about Adalia Rose Williams. Her family launched a Facebook page as her account, which swiftly expanded to millions of followers.

She used social media to tell what it was like to live with a rare disease and spread joy to millions. She passed away on Wednesday. The little girl, Adalia was born having Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, often referred to as progeria. The illness causes youngsters to mature rapidly and till now has no cure, as per the Mayo Clinic, although “ongoing research indicates possibilities for treatment.” According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, only 400 kids have this disease in the world.

Adalia is Dead

“She came into the world peacefully and left quietly, but her presence was far from serene. Rose had a huge impact on MILLIONS of individuals and left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her. She is free from all her pain and is now enjoying all of her favorite songs.” Her Facebook page added, thanking the physicians and nurses who had treated her over the years. “We preach life, love, joy, and peacefulness in our family,” her father said at the time, “and we think that’s contributed with her attitude”.

Her Social Media Fans

Rose claimed 12 million Facebook fans, 2.92 million YouTube subscribers, 426,000 Instagram fans, and 460,000 TikTok supporters as of Friday. She was using those platforms to record her everyday life and respond to progeria-related questions. Throughout her social media profiles this week, many who had followed her journey expressed how much they love her.

Read also: VPN Connections are Breaking Because of New Windows Updates