Social Media Firms to Set up Virtual Offices in Pakistan – What Content will they remove?

There is good news for Pakistan! The Government of Pakistan and international social media firms have finally agreed on setting up virtual offices in the country. As per the officials from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, development came after the government finalized the amended version of social media rules.

As per the sources, the representatives from social media companies will be available 24/7 at virtual offices to address the complaints of the Pakistani government. Moreover, the government has constituted a social media rules committee, which has categorized contentious content into three units:

Content to be removed:

The content on the “red list” must be removed instantly, while the content on the “yellow list” must be taken down within 3 days of receiving a complaint. Regular content without any problem comes under the “green list” and does not need any immediate action.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that social media will be assigned to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and there are no certainly governmental plans to form a separate authority for this purpose. The officials have also mentioned that the punishments mentioned in the social media rules will remain intact as well.

