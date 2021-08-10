The social media giant Facebook has time to time realized that its privacy settings required a bit of a shuffle to keep things clear and convenient. Therefore, the company has yet again changed its privacy settings. This time the company has scattered privacy settings among the other categories.

Social Media Giant Facebook Changes its Privacy Settings once Again

In a blog post, the company said,

We’ve redesigned our entire settings menu on mobile devices from top to bottom to make things easier to find. Instead of having settings spread across nearly 20 different screens, they’re now accessible from a single place.

According to the company, the settings have now been changed to a group of 6 major categories, each group will have the relevant settings. These groups will include Preferences, Permissions, Accounts, Your Information, the Community Standards and Legal Policies section, and Adenis and Visibility.

The company’s goal in redesigning Facebook’s privacy is to make it easier for users to access it. If you’d like to update your privacy settings again, you’ll need to go through all the categories and their subcategories one by one. Note that the above settings have been introduced in the Android, Mobile Web, iOS and Facebook Lite apps.

“We’re confident this new settings page will make it easier for people to visit their settings, find what they came for, and make the changes they want,” Facebook writes in a blog post.

