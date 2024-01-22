Social Media Outages During Virtual Jalsas – What’s the Solution?

In the past 2–3 months, Pakistani citizens have faced multiple social media outages, especially during the virtual Jalsas of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI). One such instance took place on Saturday when suddenly the social media platforms stopped working in Pakistan.

⚠️ Confirmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube; the incident comes as persecuted opposition leader Imran Khan’s political party, PTI, launches its second virtual gathering pic.twitter.com/lwl24Kv5td — NetBlocks (@netblocks) January 20, 2024

The social media and internet outages affect hundreds and thousands of people in Pakistan, including those who earn through these platforms. However, the government has not taken responsibility for the recent outage and in this regard, a spokesperson of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said,

“The reasons were technical and had nothing to do with politics.”

In any case, let’s talk about some of the vital fixes that you can employ during any social media outage.

Use Opera Browser:

The best thing about the Opera browser is that it has a built-in VPN that works pretty well. It allows you to easily access any restricted site without having to face any ad issues. Follow the below-mentioned steps to turn on the VPN in your Opera browser.

Open the Opera browser.

Click on the tab option located at the bottom and shift to the private tab.

Now, tap on the account option located at the bottom right corner to see if the VPN is turned on or not.

After toggling on the VPN, start browsing without any restrictions.

Use a VPN:

There are several VPNs available on the web that you can use to access any restricted site or social media platforms. However, not all the VPNs available are trustworthy, as they can contain malware along with too many ads. Therefore, you can check out our lists of the best VPNs that allow you to access any restricted site hassle-free: