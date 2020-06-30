Social Media: People Celebrates #WorldsSocialMediaDay

World is celebrating Social Media Day today on June 30. The day to acknowledge the effect of social networking on global connectivity was introduced on June 30th, 2010 Online networking, or social media, is the platform where people all around the world can communicate with others. People use the hashtags, # WorldSocialMediaDay and # SMDay to share their views regarding the day.

If we look back, the last few years have improved everything about how we interact and how we connect with each other to how we create opinions about each other. This was MySpace that was first introduced in 2003, and then came Facebook in 2004, which is still used worldwide by more than a billion users. The Facebook, Instagram , YouTube, Whatsapp and now TikTok social networking sites have fully developed and changed the way we used to compose posts, catch photos, or create videos.

Punjab Senior Minister and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that social media is providing expression and space to everyone who wants to lift their expression on some issue. On this # WorldSocialMediaDay, I want to thank all those who have supported us in the path of transformation and have been the face of the dream of PM Imran Khan.

UN Peacekeeping said on its official twitter account, “On the # SocialMediaDay this year, there has never been a more pressing need for an internet free of harmful misinformation. They need to join hands to improve the way emergencies like # COVID19 play out in emerging environments.

