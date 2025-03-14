Social Media Propaganda and the Jaffar Express Hijacking – Misinformation Amid Tragedy!

The hijacking of the Jaffar Express in Balochistan has not only been a national security crisis but also a battleground for misinformation and political narratives on social media. Various accounts have been accused of spreading misleading content, fueling controversy, and politicizing the tragedy rather than focusing on the real issue of terrorism and national security.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar expressed gratitude for the successful operation that neutralized 33 terrorists involved in the hijacking. However, he condemned the propaganda surrounding the incident, particularly from Indian media, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Tarar accused these entities of exploiting the tragedy for political gain and emphasized the importance of relying on verified information.

Similarly, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif criticized PTI for allegedly misrepresenting the events on social media. He expressed concern over PTI’s interpretation of the tragedy, stating that it was inappropriate to politicize a moment of national concern. Asif also highlighted past decisions by PTI, such as the resettlement of fighters from banned groups, emphasizing the risks associated with such actions.

PTI’s Response to Allegations

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja clarified that the party could not regulate the vast number of social media accounts posting under its name. “PTI cannot control hundreds of thousands of social media accounts and some people post tweets under the guise of the party,” he stated. Raja reiterated that PTI had no intention of politicizing the train tragedy and expressed solidarity with the victims.

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram praised the armed forces for their swift action in preventing what could have been a massive catastrophe. He conveyed his grief over the loss of 21 passengers and the martyrdom of security personnel. Stressing the significance of national security, he asserted that incidents like the Jaffar Express hijacking should not be exploited for political gains.

Calling for a collective response, Waqas emphasized the need for an in-camera briefing for the country’s political leadership and stakeholders. He urged the nation to reflect on such tragedies rather than ignore the underlying issues, advocating for a comprehensive strategy to prevent their recurrence. Furthermore, he demanded a national conference to address the crisis and insisted that PTI’s incarcerated founder be invited to contribute to formulating a long-term solution to terrorism.

The incident underscores the influential role of social media in shaping public perception during national emergencies. While platforms like Twitter and Facebook can disseminate real-time information, they also risk spreading misinformation and politicized narratives. The divergent portrayals of the Jaffar Express hijacking highlight the need for responsible social media use and the importance of verifying information before sharing. As the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives, a unified and responsible approach to information sharing is crucial to maintain social cohesion and support effective crisis management efforts.

