Social Media Regulations – A Step Towards Security or a Threat to Free Speech?

At a roundtable discussion hosted by the National Institute of Public Policy (NIPP), experts urged that social media regulations should align with national laws to ensure security and uphold civil rights in Pakistan. The session was attended by academics, digital rights advocates, and media professionals, with discussions led by NIPP Rector Dr. Ijaz Munir and Dean Dr. Naveed Ehali. The eloquent speakers like Dr. Taimur Rehman of LUMS and Dr. Fareed Zafar highlighted the dangers of misinformation and the urgent need for media literacy.

However, it raises an underlying question that wasn’t addressed explicitly. Could this push for regulation inadvertently stifle freedom of speech?

Digital Rights Foundation’s Nighat Daad and PU’s Dr. Savera Shami advocated for awareness campaigns and suggested international tech companies establish local offices to facilitate compliance. Dr Shami also called for timely law enforcement to counteract extremism and hate speech. Yet, this raises concerns over the scope and reach of such regulations remains questionable, especially in Pakistan which is famous for suppressing public dissent.

While well-intentioned, could these measures pave the way for censorship under the guise of national security? The NIPP discussion may not have tackled this dilemma head-on, but the broader implications are clear. The debate over social media regulation isn’t just about security, it’s a question of how far regulation should go before it becomes a tool for silencing dissent. Therefore, any future discussions must include all the facets related to social media regulations.

