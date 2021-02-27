The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given the federal government until April 2 to amend the new social media rules. IHC also directed Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), Khalid Javed Khan, to submit a report in this regard at the next hearing of the case.

IHC Asked Govt to Amend Social Media Rules by April 2

“A verdict in the case will be announced once we have seen the report,”

said IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Earlier, Deputy Attorney General requested the court to give the government one month’s time. He also briefed that the government wanted to consult all stakeholders for reviewing the rules.

The court accepted the request and gave a new timeline to amend the rules. Last month, the federal government had agreed to review the policy introduced in November last year amid protests by various stakeholders.

Last time, the Chief Justice said the matter of enforcing social media rules involved Article-19 (Freedom of Speech) and Article-19A (Right to Information) of the Constitution which was “related to fundamental rights”. He also suggested getting consultation from Pakistan Bar Council and PFUJ in this regard.

In last hearing, AGP Khalid Javed Khan had agreed that banning a social media platform was not a solution.

“We request that the court may give the government some time so that it may review the rules in consultation with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the petitioners and the relevant stakeholders,”

Khan had said.

