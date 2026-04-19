Rawalpindi Police have dismissed rumors circulating on social media that claimed markets across the city would be closed from tonight until further notice. Officials have clarified that the information is false and urged the public not to rely on unverified reports.

According to a police spokesperson, no official directive has been issued regarding the closure of markets or businesses. The clarification came after widespread posts online caused confusion among residents and traders.

Social Media Rumors Debunked – Rawalpindi Police Clarify Viral Claims

Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, the City Police Officer, confirmed that all markets and businesses in Rawalpindi are operating as usual. He stated that commercial activities will continue in line with the government’s policy, with markets remaining open until 8 PM.

The police also highlighted that normal routines are being maintained across the city. Citizens can continue their daily activities without concern, as no restrictions have been announced. Authorities emphasized the importance of verifying information before sharing it on social media to avoid unnecessary panic.

In addition to addressing the rumors, Rawalpindi Police shared details about ongoing security measures in the city. Due to the movement of foreign delegations, law enforcement agencies have increased vigilance. Special security arrangements have been put in place to ensure safety in all areas.

Police teams are actively conducting search, sweep, and combing operations in different parts of the city. These efforts are aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing any potential threats. The presence of law enforcement has been increased in key locations to ensure a secure environment for both residents and visitors.

Senior police officers are also in the field, directly supervising security and traffic management operations. Their presence is intended to ensure that all arrangements are implemented effectively and that any issues are addressed quickly.

CPO Hamdani reiterated that the police are fully committed to maintaining peace and security in Rawalpindi. He assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to provide a safe environment at all times.

Overall, the situation in Rawalpindi remains normal, with markets open and daily life continuing without disruption. Authorities have made it clear that the rumors about market closures are baseless, and citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official sources only.